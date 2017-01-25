Students hear survival story

— Doris Berg grew up listening to her parents tell stories of the old country.

Her mother and father, Mizzi and Carl Fink, migrated to the United States in 1943 after escaping from Nazi Germany’s reign of terror on European Jews.



While they escaped, many of their family were not so fortunate, she told Harriet Thompson Elementary School fifth-graders yesterday.

Berg’s presentation was the culmination of research the students had put into their study of the Holocaust.

The gym full of students sat quietly as Berg explained her long family history that was nearly wiped out between 1939 and 1945.

“My family were from Czechoslovakia. They lived close to the German border for my grandparents both spoke German Czech,” she said. They had lived in the same region since the 1700.

“My father’s parents owned a butcher shop,” Berg said.



Her mother’s family was also involved in business.



“Sometimes I was rude when my parents would tell me about how things were,” the Holocaust Center of Humanity volunteer told

Today, the tiny Seattle woman traveled around the state visiting schools to remind children and adults about why the Holocaust matters.

“I want people, especially young people, to know about and remember the Holocaust in Nazi Germany,” she said. “I want you (the students) to know how 6 million Jews lost their lives and another 6 million people were killed simply because they were different.”

Berg’s presentation included a 15-minute video that showed graphic images of the survivors and victims of the genocide that swept Europe during the late 1930s and early 1940s. Czechoslovakia was invaded by Adolf Hitler’s armies on Oct. 8, 1938.

“It was a wake-up call for many, including my parents,” Berg said. “Nobody thought it would happen. No one thought that what was happening in Germany to the Jews would spill over the borders into other countries, but it did.

“My mother and father left Prague in April, 1939, crossing the length of Nazi Germany, crossing into Holland, never daring to call attention to themselves,” she said. “They then traveled on to England, where they were fortunately to find work.

“My mother knew she might never see her mother again. She later learned that both her mother and stepfather were murder at Auschwitz in late 1939.”

Berg was born in Seattle Dec. 24, 1946, several years after her parents left England for the United States.

But memories of the Jewish genocide linger.

“My parents saved to buy a three-bedroom house with one bathroom and it was a haven for many cousins who migrated to the United States following the end of the war,” she said. “We somehow all made it work.”

Berg took questions from her young audience, many of whom shared about bullying.

Berg encouraged the children to stand up to bad things.

“I know that every day they face their own little holocaust of bullying, prejudice and discrimination,” she said later. “I hope this talk helps them to be brave and stand up to it.”