‘Love Potion’ tickets on sale

— Tickets for the opening of Valley Theatre Co. production of Lone Star Love Potion are now available online.

Opening night at the 1228 Meade Ave. theater is Feb. 10, with curtain time at 7:30 p.m. Other performances are planned for Feb. 11, 14, 17, 18, all at 7:30 p.m. with a 2:30 p.m. matinee set for Feb. 12.

Tickets are available in Sunnyside at Mom’s Apples, in Grandview at Bleyhl Co-Op, and or online squareup.com/store/princess-theatre.