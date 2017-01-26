Margarita Tellez, 79, of Mabton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born July 20, 1937, in Weslaco, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Mabton Cemetery.

There will be a reception following graveside services at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium in Sunnyside.



Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.