Mattawa man to sing Seattle

— Tenor Jose Iniguez, formerly of Mattawa, is in the process of recording his first alum at the Robert Lang Studios.

The album which will be finished in the spring will be a milestone in the young man’s musical life.

He will be in concert at the Robert Lange Studios and Academy at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at 19351 23rd NW, Shoreline.

The opera singer is one of 11 children of a migrant farm working family from Mattawa.

He describes his career as “a cultural journey that combines the ethereal beauty of an opera aria with classical piano and mariachi bolero.”

The winner of the Best Director’s Choice Award from the Sea Univision Seattle Latin Music Award, Iniguez recently sold out a concert in the Moore Theatre at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.