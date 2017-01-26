Screenings planned

— Three screenings of Rossetti Production’s new faith-based comedy, Saving Faith, are planned at the Princess Theatre, 1228 Meade Ave., beginning Feb. 4.

Two more screenings are planned Feb. 15 and 26.

The Feb. 4 and 15 showings will be at 7 p.m. The Feb. 26 showing will be a 2:30 p.m. matinee.

Doors will open 30 minutes before show time.

Tickets are on sale at the door or on-line at squareup.com/store/princess-theatre.