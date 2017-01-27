Ballots on the way today

— Ballots for two school bond measures will be mailed today.

Residents within the Zillah and Grandview school districts will decide bond measures seeking new construction.

Grandview school officials are proposing a $42.2 million bond to build a new high school.

In Zillah, voters will consider a $14.9 million bond for high school improvements. The project includes six to nine new classrooms with extended learning space.

Voters must return ballots to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office by Feb. 14.