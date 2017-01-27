Fog, stagnant air advisories issued

— The National Weather Service this morning issued freezing and dense fog advisories for the Lower Yakima Valley, Klickitat County and the Columbia River Gorge area.

The dense fog advisory for Benton City, Prosser, Grandview, Sunnyside, Granger, Mabton and Zillah expires at 4 p.m. today. The freezing fog advisory for portions of Klickitat County and the Columbia River Gorge remain in effect until noon today.

Even though the advisories are set to expire, meteorologists say you shouldn’t expect the fog to go away anytime soon.

The fresh bout of freezing fog — likely to form in pockets tonight and become more widespread Saturday through Monday morning — has the potential to create hazardous icy spots on roadways and sidewalks, Washington State Univserity meteorologist Nic Loyd said today.

“People will want to take their time going places,” he said. “Not only could the fog make it hard to see, but it could produce black ice, making driving and even walking deceptively slippery.”

Furthermore, the fog is likely to keep air stagnant, the National Weather Service said, noting an air stagnation advisory has also been issued and will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

“State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited,” the Weather Service said. “Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground.”