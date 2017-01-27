Hazy days ahead

Officials have taken the rare step of issuing a five-day weather advisory due to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service is calling for an air stagnation advisory that began at 12:25 p.m. yesterday and continues through 9 a.m. Monday.

It applies to the entire Yakima Valley, officials with the agency’s Pendleton, Ore. office said.

Air pollutants will be trapped near the ground due to an inversion layer of overcast skies stretching to an area that includes Kittitas County and the Simcoe Highlands, officials said.

“Pollution has the potential to increase to dangerous levels,” they said. “Persons with respiratory illness should follow their physician’s instructions.”

The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has declared a Stage 2 burn ban for all of Yakima County.

All outdoor burning, including agricultural burning, is prohibited.

The use of any fireplace, wood stove or insert is prohibited too, unless it is the only source of heat.

Prior to the advisory, clean air officials called for a Stage 1 ban in the lower valley, and Stage 2 elsewhere.

Weather officials agreed with the burn bans.

“Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground, where people live and breathe,” the said.

The stagnant skies offer hope for milder temperatures, but also caution, weather officials said.

The inversion layer should keep high temperatures above freezing through Monday.

But there is a possibility of freezing fog at night, the National Weather Service predicts.