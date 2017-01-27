John Saenz, 66, of Mabton, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Mabton.
He was born June 24, 1950, in Edinburg, Texas.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
