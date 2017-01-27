Julio Cesar Jimenez, 32, of Mabton, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Mabton.

He was born to Guillermina and Santos Jimenez on Jan. 3, 1985, in Confradia, Nayarit, Mexico.



Julio was a beloved son, brother, father and friend.

He was always so full of life and personality. His smile was contagious and his laugh could be heard from several rooms away. Everyone who knew him would agree he was always the jokester in the crowd.

Julio spent most of his life in Mabton.

He graduated from Mabton High School in 2003.



He was on the football, wrestling and baseball teams.

Julio was a passionate person who loved his daughter and his family dearly. His daughter was his world and had him wrapped around her little finger.

He was always a sports fan. But playing flag football with his stepson, Chris, little niece and nephews in the front yard was by far his favorite sport.

Julio is survived by his daughter, Samantha Jimenez; parents, Guillermina and Santos Jimenez; siblings, Ana, Domingo, Sergio, and Lupe Jimenez; and his niece and nephews.

Julio was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tina Romero, Cruz Jimenez and Domingo Jimenez.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, followed by a reception at Valley Hills Funeral Home reception area.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of arrangements.