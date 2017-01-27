Loaded gun prompts lockdown

— A 15-year-old boy is in custody after he allegedly brought and displayed a loaded gun at school.

The teenager, who was not named by police, is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in school, Police Sgt. Larry Ehrhardt said. He will likely appear today in Yakima County Juvenile Court.

Wapato High School was in lockdown for about 40 minutes yesterday after school staff learned about the weapon.

The lockdown began just before noon and continued until about 12:30 p.m.

“It was a 9 mm Derringer, a 2-shot, concealed weapon type pistol,” Ehrhardt said. “My understanding is he was having trouble with someone in his neighborhood. He had it for protection when he got off the bus.”

He said the boy did not report any issues with fellow students or teachers.

The gun was loaded and the boy showed it to other students at school, Ehrhardt said. “They took pictures of it and put it on the internet. Another student went to school officials and reported it.”

The boy obtained the weapon from home. “It was unsecured,” Ehrhardt said.

The student willingly gave the gun to a school administrator. Wapato and Yakama Nation police also responded.

“The District wants to make it clear there was never any threat made by the student,” spokesman Mike Balmelli said.

He praised the cooperative effort of law enforcement and school staff.

“Any time there’s any kind of situation administration always takes the lead,” Balmelli said.

“It was a combined effort of our security folks, administrators and law enforcement getting involved,” he said.

It was the second Lower Yakima Valley school lockdown in little more than a month.

On Dec. 14, all buildings in the Zillah School District were on modified lockdowns during an ammonia leak that required evacuations in some areas of town.

The Wapato School District’s last lockdown was May 10, 2016.

All district buildings were locked down twice that day following reports of shots fired nearby.

Classes continued, but students and staff had to remain in the classroom. All interior and exterior doors were locked.

An afternoon preschool session was canceled, and buses were late due to the lockdowns, officials said.