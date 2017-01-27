Margarita R. Tellez, 79, of Mabton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Sunnyside, with her loved ones by her side.



She was born July 20, 1937, in Weslaco, Texas, to Antonio and Eufemia Rios.

In the 1960s she immigrated to Mabton from Weslaco, where she and her husband lived and worked at the Yakima Chief Hop Ranch.

She then worked at the Alice Grant Headstart for 15 years.

Margarita enjoyed volunteering at Mabton’s Artz-Fox Elementary School.

One of her favorite things to do was spend time with her grandchildren. That included attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.



Margarita and her husband loved spending time playing bingo and at the Casino.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Tellez, of 60 years of marriage; oldest son, Guadalupe (Gloria) Tellez; daughter, Elva (Arnoldo) Gutierrez; son, Manuel Jr. (Maria) Tellez; three brothers; three sisters; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Antonio and Eufemia Rios; a sister; and two brothers.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m., Tuesday Jan. 31, at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by graveside services at Mabton Cemetery.

A reception will follow graveside services at Saint Joseph’s gymnasium in Sunnyside.

