YV-Tech building tomorrow’s workforce

Expansion likely for Sunnyside campus The pool of skilled trades workers is hurting. Those jobs are expected to surpass 750,000 in the next five years. That has YV-Tech officials thinking of local expansion. “Our technology graduates are being hired as fast as we can get them certified,” YV-Tech Director Craig Dwight said. “We can expect the Sunnyside vocational campus to double in the next six years.” He said there are currently 5,000 jobs at Boeing, which need skilled tradesmen. “The company has already hired eight of our graduates,” Dwight said. And officials are adding new programs, such as the drone technology. “The jobs are out there. The starting pay ranges from $32,500 to $45,000 a year, depending on the industry, he said. The training is extended beyond the high school classrooms. In February, computer science students will be training local agri-business workers on the use of computers for the use of GPS and field drones, Dwight said. The Sunnyside campus already draws on students from Sunnyside, Grandview, Zillah, Granger and Mabton high schools. The vocational training and certification programs are open to juniors and seniors, but anyone up to age 21 can attend the technology programs, Dwight said.

— Lower Yakima Valley students are being equipped for work in the local job market, and finding that training close to home at YV-Tech skill centers in Sunnyside and Yakima.

That was the message New Vision Roundtable members heard yesterday from students in mechanical engineering, medical science and marketing classes at the local center.

The business leaders, who toured the Barnard Boulevard campus also heard from seventh grade students eager to advance their vocational skills.

The students, all of whom are engaged in science, technology, engineering and math classes in the Toppenish School District, shared their dreams and lessons.

Toppenish Middle School seventh grader Mario Trujillo went a step further.

He demonstrated his 18x18x18-inch vex robot, built in class and after school for local, regional and state contests.

His teacher, Kai Christianson, said the young engineer will have an opportunity to test his design skills against other robotic builders in upcoming competitions.

“In the meantime, he is learning to work as a team with other robotic makers, to trouble shoot potential problems and to explain why he might make changes on the contest floor,” Christianson said. He said not only are students building robotics they must keep engineering journals, explaining their design and decision for changes.

“We know you all want employees who can interact with other people, employees who can solve problems. These kids are learning those skills right here,” Christianson said.

Senior Elizabeth Cardenas credits her high school’s STEM program and her YV-Tech training in bio-medical for shaping her future career choice.

“Originally, I wanted to be a vet-tech. But as I got into the anatomy classes, I realized I wanted to work with humans,” Cardenas, said.

She said it was a cadaver class she attended in Seattle that sealed the deal for her to pursue a career in opthomology.

“I got to hold and touch the parts of the body that are inside of me,” she said. “It was amazing.”