Deborah Ann Parker, 65, Prosser, entered eternal rest January 24, 2017 at Spokane Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.

Deborah was born to J.G. Parker Sr. and DeLores A. Butler Parker on April 30, 1951 in Yakima.

Deborah loved spending time with her family and camping. She cherished living on their family farm where she was raised and later inherited from her grandparents, where a few generations grew up and numerous family gatherings were held during the span of 56 years including horseback riding and memorable events during her youth.

She attended Prosser schools and later graduated from Cosmetology Trade School.



Deborah was baptized and accepted the Lord as her savior.

Deborah is survived by her long term partner Oscar U. Morales, her three children, daughter Carolyn and Jim Johnson of Kennewick, son Kirk D. Riddle Jr. of Prosser, and daughter Vanessa Rogers, Prosser and one of her granddaughters, whom she raised, Merissa and Ryan Roehl of Grandview, five other grandchildren, Lauren Aguilar, Mathew Aguilar, James Rodriquez, Bryan Watson and Melissa Rodriguez, five great-grandchildren; Karma, Landon, Ricardo Jr., Ethan and Isabella, six siblings, James Parker Jr., Joe Hogue, Gale L. Hogue, Walter Hogue, La Tisha Hogue, and Robert Hogue, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be Saturday February 4 at 2 p.m., at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.