Ellen Marie Amrine, 88, of Ellensburg, died January 25, 2017 in Seattle.
She was born July, 28, 1928 in Rosston. Okla.
No formal services will be held.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Ellen Marie Amrine, 88, of Ellensburg, died January 25, 2017 in Seattle.
She was born July, 28, 1928 in Rosston. Okla.
No formal services will be held.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment