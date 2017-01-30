Juan “John” Saenz, 66 of Mabton, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at his home.

John was born June 24, 1950 in Edinburg, Texas the son of Felipe and Norberta (Rodriguez) Saenz.

John graduated with the Mabton High School class of 1968 and then attained his associates degree from Columbia Basin College.

John was a maintenance worker for the Mabton School District. He also worked as a farm laborer throughout the lower valley. John loved watching movies and going fishing. He attended the Church of Christ Church in Grandview.

John is survived by his mother Norberta Saenz, children Corrina (Thomas) Heart of Hood River, Ore., Johnny (Delia) Saenz of Prosser, and Michael (Monica) Saenz of Grandview. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five siblings Lydia Ochoa of Bellingham, Manuel Saenz of Toppenish, Nicanor (Veda) Saenz of Texas, Olga Ramos (Efren) of Pasco, Elva (Abel) Lopez of West Richland, sister-in-law Mary Lou Saenz and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Felipe Saenz and two brothers Pedro Saenz and Jose Saenz.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.