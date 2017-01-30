Our beloved Sandra “Sandy” Ann Thompson, 62, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, surrounded by her loving family at home.

Sandy was born on February 17, 1954 in Sunnyside, the daughter of Janet Marie (Roy) and William B. Denson. She received her education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1972. On March 3, 1973, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Robert “Bob” Thompson in Sunnyside.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her pets, music, camping, family get together, and celebrations. She also loved watching Little House on The Prairie, and one of her most memorable episodes included this quote which she held close to her heart, “Remember me with smiles and laughter; because that’s how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don’t remember me at all.”

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Thompson of Sunnyside; two children - Chad R. Thompson and Melanie A. Thompson both of Sunnyside. Sandy is also survived by two sisters, Gloria Golob and Doris Denning, three brothers Bryan Denson, Bradley Denson and Bruce Denson.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Janet Fallert and William Denson.

At Sandy’s request, there will be no formal funeral service.



Those wishing to honor her memory may contribute to the Yakima Humane Society.

