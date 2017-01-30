Weekend girls hoops

Grandview

The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.

Scoring a team high for Grandview was Grace Meza with 14 points.

Kaileigh Dietrich-Denton scored a game high 18 points for the Red Devils.

“The girls played their tails off,” Grandview coach Chad Bunker said.

It was the fourth-quarter that hurt the team’s chance of getting the “W.” The Greyhounds were held to just 1 point.

“We couldn’t get a shot to fall in the fourth,” Bunker said.

“East Valley is scrappy and we couldn’t keep up.”

Against the Jackrabbits, Michelle Ruiz scored a team high 13 points; and Meza scored 12.

The Greyhounds combined for 20 steals and 9-of-10 scored, Bunker noted. The team also collected 23 rebounds.

Bickleton

The Pirates don’t have any bench players, therefore all five members of the team have been playing without a rest.

That gave Klickitat the advantage Friday, and the Vandals capitalized to win 56-39.

The leading scorers for Bickleton were Hali O’Banion and Emily Hanson with 13 points apiece.

Kira Harvey had 9 points and 14 boards; Hannah Delbrook had 9 rebounds, Hanson had 8 boards, O’Banion had 7 and Emily Reese had 5.

Leading with a game high 25 points for the Vandals was MacKenzie Tuthill.

Coach Teresa Gannon did not report scores and stats for Saturday’s game as of press time.