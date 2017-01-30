Weekend girls hoops

Grandview
The Greyhounds lost 30-50 in Friday’s match-up against East Valley (Yakima) and defeated Quincy on Saturday, 62-29.
Scoring a team high for Grandview was Grace Meza with 14 points.
Kaileigh Dietrich-Denton scored a game high 18 points for the Red Devils.
“The girls played their tails off,” Grandview coach Chad Bunker said.
It was the fourth-quarter that hurt the team’s chance of getting the “W.” The Greyhounds were held to just 1 point.
“We couldn’t get a shot to fall in the fourth,” Bunker said.
“East Valley is scrappy and we couldn’t keep up.”
Against the Jackrabbits, Michelle Ruiz scored a team high 13 points; and Meza scored 12.
The Greyhounds combined for 20 steals and 9-of-10 scored, Bunker noted. The team also collected 23 rebounds.
Bickleton
The Pirates don’t have any bench players, therefore all five members of the team have been playing without a rest.
That gave Klickitat the advantage Friday, and the Vandals capitalized to win 56-39.
The leading scorers for Bickleton were Hali O’Banion and Emily Hanson with 13 points apiece.
Kira Harvey had 9 points and 14 boards; Hannah Delbrook had 9 rebounds, Hanson had 8 boards, O’Banion had 7 and Emily Reese had 5.
Leading with a game high 25 points for the Vandals was MacKenzie Tuthill.
Coach Teresa Gannon did not report scores and stats for Saturday’s game as of press time.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment