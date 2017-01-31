County issues food inspection report

— The most recent food inspections and observations reported by officials with the Yakima Health District include:

Grandview

Dollar Tree, 614 E. Wine Country Road. Routine inspection, no issues.

Eli and Kathy’s Family Restaurant, 813 Wine Country Road. Complaint about bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food. Issue discussed with manager.

Garcia’s Drive-Thru, 1027 W. Wine Country Road. Routine inspection. Improper cold handling of potentially hazardous foods, food contact surfaces not cleanable and no handwashing sign in restroom.

Gas Max, 608 Wine Country Road. Routine inspection, no issues.

Grandview Market, 100 E. Wine Country Road. Routine inspection. Food worker cards out of date, no thermometer in reach-in cooler, no sanitizing warehousing.

Su Mercadito No. 3, 110 Ash St. Routine inspection. Food worker cards missing.

Ten-Four Café, 703 Wine Country Road. Routine inspection. Hot holding temperature at 134 degrees for gravy, open employee drink containers on food prep table and no hand towels in employee bathroom.

The Happy Watermelon, fruit stand, 104 W. Second St. Routine inspection, no issues.

Westside Market, 500 E. Euclid Ave. Routine inspection. Expired food worker cards, no thermometer.

Wine Country Deli, 940 E. Wine Country Road. Routine inspection. Raw chicken stored above other food, improper hot holding of potentially hazardous food, no thermometer in refrigeration unit containing potentially hazardous foods, improper thawing methods, wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution and restrooms missing handwashing signs. Follow-up inspection required.

Granger

Classy Coffee No. 2, 1201-A Bailey Ave. Routine inspection. Food worker cards not available/lost.

Granger Travel Plaza, 1221 Bailey Ave. Routine inspection. Improper cold handling of potentially hazardous foods, no thermometer in refrigerator containing potentially hazardous foods and improper thawing of potentially hazardous foods.

La Favorita, 600 Bailey Ave. Routine inspection. Cheese and sour cream not labeled.

Mabton

C&D Market, 426 S. Main St. Follow-up inspection. No food worker cards on file, all other issues have been corrected.

Sunnyside

Burger King, 3201 Picard Place. Routine inspection, no issues.

Daily Buzz. 610 S. Sixth St. Routine inspection, no issues.

El Compadre, 1012 E. Lincoln Ave. Routine inspection. Raw meat stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Grand Cinemas-Yakima Valley, 3400 Picard Place. Routine inspection. Improper hot holding temperature.

Green Olive Café and Espresso, 2926 Covey Lane. Routine inspection. Very clean establishment. Minor potentially hazardous foods cooling incident observed.

Hiway Fruit, 209 Yakima Valley Hwy. Routine inspection. Unlabeled food for resale in Ziploc bags. Voluntarily removed. No sanitizing solution.

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 327 E. Edison Ave. Routine inspection. Food worker cards missing.

Homestretch Espresso and Beverage. Routine inspection. Expired food worker cards.

Jack in the Box, 100 W. South Hill Road. Routine inspection. Employee drink cups on food prep table.

La Mas Barata, 111 N. Sixth St. No. A. Follow-up inspection. Improper hot holding. Compliance required.

Little Ceasars, 2010 Yakima Valley Highway No. A. Routine inspection, no issues.

Portside Conoco, 1829 S. First St. Routine inspection. Repeat violation, broken employee handwashing sink. Officials also reported no stem thermometer to check food temperatures. Person in charge will forward photos of corrected handwashing sinks.

Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St. Routine inspection. Inadequate handwashing facilities, no hot water.

Sunnyside Inn Bed and Breakfast, 804 E. Edison Ave. Routine inspection, no issues.

Tienda Del Pueblo, 530 Franklin Ave. Routine inspection. Inadequate equipment for temperature control.