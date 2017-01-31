County jobless numbers up

YAKIMA — Yakima County’s unemployment rate was 9.9 percent last month, up from November’s 8.3 percent.
State economist Don Meseck said the jobless rate is still lower than the previous two Decembers. The rate was 10.3 percent in December 2015 and 10.8 percent for the same month in 2014.
The statewide unemployment rate was 5.3 percent last month, down from 5.9 percent in December 2015.
