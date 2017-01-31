Gas prices on the rise

SUNNYSIDE — Contrary to state and national trends, Yakima County gas prices have increased the past week.
GasBuddy.com reported the county’s average price is $2.70 per gallon, up 3.3 cents from the week before.
Statewide, however, the average price has dropped a penny to $2.72.
Nationally, prices fell 3.3 cents per gallon.
