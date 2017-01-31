Kieth L. Miller, 92, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Sunnyside.

He was born June 3, 1924, in Muscoda, Wisc.

Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at the Outlook Cemetery.

A celebration of life memorial service for Kieth Miller will be at 9 a.m., Sunday, March 5, at Black Rock Creek Golf Course preceding the Black Rock Creek Men’s Club annual meeting.

