Kieth L. Miller, 92, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Sunnyside.
He was born June 3, 1924, in Muscoda, Wisc.
Viewing and visitation will be 2-8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside funeral services with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at the Outlook Cemetery.
A celebration of life memorial service for Kieth Miller will be at 9 a.m., Sunday, March 5, at Black Rock Creek Golf Course preceding the Black Rock Creek Men’s Club annual meeting.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
