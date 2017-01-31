Roberto C. Garza, 87, of Tacoma and a former Sunnyside resident, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, went to meet his Lord, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, due to complications with Dementia.

Roberto was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Edinburg Texas, to Santos and Soila Garza, the eldest of four children.

In 1949, Roberto met Alicia Perez. They were married July 7, 1950, in Edinburg.

In 1951, Roberto and Alicia came to Washington State as migrant workers, settling in Sunnyside, where they raised three children.

Roberto worked 30 years for Hall’s Chevrolet in Prosser, retiring in 1995.

He loved hunting and fishing and cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchild and friends.

He was always there to lend a helping hand to all.

Roberto is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Alicia Garza; children, Odilia (Keith) Withrow of Bellevue, Roberto Garza of Spokane; son-in-law, Ramon Espinoza of Sunnyside; grandchildren, Jay Carlson, Joey (Kandice) Carlson, Kasey (Allen) Trimmings, Jessica Colton, Frank Espinoza, Alex Garza and Nate Garza; seven great-grandchildren, Teagan Van Gundy Carlson, Averi Rodriguez, Kali Trimmings, Taylor Rodriguez, Olivia and Logan Carlson and Chase Colton. He is also survived by his brother, Santos Garza Jr., (Tito) of Edinburg, TX; and sister, Carmen Garza.

Roberto and Alicia opened their home to over 50 foster children through the Casey Family Program.

Marie Quantrell and Frank Frias were just two of these children and a loving surrogate daughter, CeCe Ibarra, of Yakima.

Roberto was preceded in death by his parents, Santos and Solia Garza; sister, Aurora Guzman; brother, Benjamin Garza and his daughter, Rose Espinoza.



Viewing and visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will also be at 8:30-9:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb, 4, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunnyside.



Burial will be at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Roberto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

