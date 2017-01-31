Sylvia Moctezuma, 61, of Sunnyside, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Dec. 27, 1955, in Elsa, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.