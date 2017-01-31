Training planned

YAKIMA — New Vision, the Yakima County Development Association, will offer a 2-day supervisory course.
The course is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16 in the YV-Tech Center at 1120 S. 18th St.
Organizers said the course will offer skills to help supervisors become more effective leaders.
Call Jean at 509-575-1140 for details or to register.
