Training planned

— New Vision, the Yakima County Development Association, will offer a 2-day supervisory course.

The course is 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 and 16 in the YV-Tech Center at 1120 S. 18th St.

Organizers said the course will offer skills to help supervisors become more effective leaders.

Call Jean at 509-575-1140 for details or to register.