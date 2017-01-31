Vera Mae Mahre, 87, of Sunnyside passed away at her home Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, surrounded by all her children.

Vera was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Longview.

She was the youngest of seven children to Carl and Anna Olson.

At the age of 11, she moved to Sunnyside with her family and graduated salutatorian of her high school class of 1947.

Vera attended Seattle University on a one-year scholarship, after which she married, Leo Mahre of Sunnyside in 1950.

She remained on the family farm devoting her joyous spirit and energy to raising eight children and providing wonderful memories to her 19 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She loved fishing, gambling, family gatherings at the ocean, gardening and socializing with the many family and friends who loved her.

Vera was a devoted member of the Catholic Church.



She is survived by seven children, Barbara (Pat) McCarthy of Yakima, Vicki Scheenstra of Sunnyside, Elaine (Mike) Rossmiller of Troutdale, Ore., Jane (Bill) Childers of Boise, Idaho, Paul (Kristi) Mahre of East Wenatchee, Shirley (Kevin) Holcomb of Spokane and Chris (Trish) Mahre of Grand Junction, Colo. She is also survived by a sister, Theodosia Schmidt of Phoenix, Ariz.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Anna Olson; husband, Leo Mahre; son, Ben Mahre; brothers, George and Clarence Olson; sisters, Cecilia Milloy, Della Caton, and Marie Johnson; son-in-law, Perry Scheenstra; and her grandsons, Alan Scheenstra and Peter Faber.



Viewing and visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Vera’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in care of arrangements.