Wine awards available

YAKIMA — The Washington Wine Industry Foundation is offering Bill Powers Sabbatical awards for up to $5,000 to one individual each year.
Recipients must be working in the Washington state grape or wine industry with a minimum of five years of experience in viticulture or enology.
Applications are due May 1.
Visit washingtonwinefoundation.org for details.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment