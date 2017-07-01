Blaze takes over lot in Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE — A fire reported to officials just before 9 a.m. is still being attacked by Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 firefighters tonight.
The fire erupted behind Contreras Auto Repair, 405 Scoon Road, consuming large stacks of pallets.
Details were not available at the scene.
The full story will be in Monday's edition of The Daily Sun.
