Blaze takes over lot in Sunnyside

— A fire reported to officials just before 9 a.m. is still being attacked by Sunnyside, Grandview, Toppenish and Yakima County Fire District No. 5 firefighters tonight.

The fire erupted behind Contreras Auto Repair, 405 Scoon Road, consuming large stacks of pallets.

Details were not available at the scene.

