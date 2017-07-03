Alfredo (Fred) R. Cruz, 80, of Sunnyside, passed on the morning of Tuesday, June 27, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Tomasa R. Cruz, his four daughters Viola Bentson, Rosi Nelson, Linda LaCasse-Cruz, Kristina Cruz, five brothers Cristobal, Leovardo, Leon Jr., Abelardo, Guadalupe and many family and friends.

He is preceded in death by father, Leon his mother, Cresencia, his brother, Conception, his brother, Gilberto, his brother, Regulo, his sister, Maria Oralia, and his sister, Cleotilde.

Fred was born in Catarina, Texas on Dec 7, 1936 to Leon and Cresencia Cruz. In his early years, Fred worked very hard traveling with his family to work in the fields. He eventually met Tomasa and settled in Sunnyside where he raised his family and retired from Hanford after 27 years as a tire and lube maintenance technician.

Fred was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone at a moment’s notice. He played softball, enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and was a diehard Mariners fan. He was a great golfer, had 3 hole-in-one’s, and he could beat anyone on his hometown course. You could also find Fred sitting at the slot machines at Legends Casino hoping to hit the jackpot for the 3rd time. His smile was infectious and he knew how to tell a good story. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

A memorial mass was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 1, 2017 at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the VFW, 615 North Ave, Sunnyside.

