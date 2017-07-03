Gary David Anderson departed this Earth in the early hours of June 27, 2017.



Given the name “gentle giant” by family and friends, he was indeed a big, strong man blessed with the kindest heart. A loyal friend and amazing father, he stayed true to his sweetheart, Rebecca, for 42 years.

A civil engineer by trade, he worked 40-plus years in the hop industry, and he loved what he did. In his spare time, he built rat rods, assembled functioning art pieces from metal and wood, and could hold a conversation comprised solely of movie quotes.

Gary was proceeded in death by his parents, Dave and Hannah Anderson of Bellingham, his tonsils, and many beloved pets.

He is survived by his brothers, Cory and Darrel, sister Lisa, his wife, Rebecca and daughter, Roz.

The family would like to thank the kind, hardworking caregivers of Heartlinks Hospice for their support and care in his final weeks.

If you would like to honor his memory, please visit http://gofundmen.com/gary-beki-roz-memorial in lieu of flowers or gifts.

A private memorial for close friends and family will be held at a later date.

