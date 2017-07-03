OLDER AMERICAN
NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, July 3 – Meatball marinara sub sandwich, cheese, mixed vegetables, Jo Jo’s, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday July 4 – ALL SITES CLOSED. HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!
Wednesday, July 5 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Thursday, July 6 – Hungarian goulash, peas and carrots, tomato, cucumber and onion salad, pear crisp, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, July 7 – Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli Normandy, grapes, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SUMMER
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, July 3 – French toast with syrup, cereal, fruit, applesauce, orange juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 4 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Wednesday, July 5 – Strawberry mini pancakes with syrup, orange juice, grapes, cocoa puffs, variety milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Breakfast sausage pizza, raisins bran, grapefruit, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Friday, July 7 – Apple juice, fresh strawberries, cinnamon roll, bug bites, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SUMMER
LUNCH MENU
Monday, July 3 – Chicken patty on a bun, ranch potato wedges, Mandarin oranges, fresh kiwi, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 4 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.
Wednesday, July 5 – Toasted cheese sandwich, cucumber slices, strawberries and bananas, sunflower seeds, variety milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Chicken Caesar wrap, broccoli salad, watermelon, sun chips, variety milk.
Friday, July 7 – Hot dog on a bun, baked beans, fruit salad, sun chips, variety milk.
MABTON SUMMER
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, July 3 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday July 4 – CLOSED.
Wednesday, July 5 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, July 7 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SUMMER
LUNCH MENU
Monday, July 3 – Chicken strips, Jo Jo’s, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Tuesday, July 4 – CLOSED. Wednesday, July 5 – Cheeseburger on whole grain bun, tots, watermelon, milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Sausage pizza, Romaine salad with ranch, pineapple, cookie, milk.
Friday, July 7 – Ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, sun chips, apple, milk.
SUNNYSIDE SUMMER
BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, July 3 – Mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 4 – FOURTH OF JULY.
Wednesday, July 5 – Breakfast pocket or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Waffle with maple syrup or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, July 7 – Proball doughnut or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SUMMER
LUNCH MENU
Monday, July 3 – Pepperoni pizza, salad with dressing, sliced melons, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, July 4 – FOURTH OF JULY.
Wednesday, July 5 – RibBQ sandwich, pinto beans, lunchable grapes, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, July 6 – Popcorn chicken, breakdstick, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, July 7 – Deli ham sandwich, sun chips, broccoli florets, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
