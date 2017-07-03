Our beloved “honey”, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend, Nancy Wyatt, 77, longtime Outlook resident passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Nancy was born on March 21, 1940, in Uniontown, Kan., the daughter of Harold Robert and Zelda Marie (Wolfe) Ramsey. From third grade on, Nancy received her education in Sunnyside, and graduated from with the Sunnyside High School Class of 1957. On Aug. 8, 1959, she married Dallas Wyatt in Sunnyside.

Nancy worked various jobs in her working career including the Walter’s Drug Store Soda Fountain, and Totem Sales before she retired to become a full-time homemaker. Nancy enjoyed everything the State of Washington has to offer, camping, hunting, fishing, the beach and ocean and cherished it all with her children and grandchildren. She was a great cook and in her spare time loved to garden.



She and Dallas loved to travel. Nancy did not just celebrate her birthday but her entire birth month. She was a skilled pumpkin carver and designed a new theme for her Halloween pumpkin every year. Each and every holiday was a special moment to Nancy as long as she spent it with family.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Dallas of Sunnyside, four children Kari Balam of Yakima, Cheryl Becerra (Roberto) of Burlington, Randall Wyatt (Carla), Bruce Wyatt (Paula) of Sunnyside. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren, two sisters Arleta Shaw of Arizona and Debbie McIntosh of Sunnyside. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Zelda Ramsey.

Viewing and visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunnyside. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunnyside. Burial will follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Nancy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.