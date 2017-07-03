Ultralight pilots die in crash

PATEROS — Search and rescue personnel found the bodies of two pilots in the wreckage of their ultralight on Windsor Hill.

Douglas County Sheriff Harvey Gjesdal identified the pilots as Eric Sarchet, 48, of Everett; and Bonnie Wallace, 70, of Central Point, Ore.

“Next of kin have been notified,” said. “The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.”

The 80 hp Northwing ultralight took off from Chelan at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday night, bound for north Douglas County or Okanogan county, Gjesdal said. The aircraft never arrived and was reported missing at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deployed its helicopter to search for the aircraft with no success,” he said.

After the office receive coordinates from one of the occupant’s last cell phone signal, the agency resumed its search, and located the wreckage about 10:30 a.m. on Windsor Hill, a mile downstream from Well Dam.

“The terrain is extremely treacherous,” Gjesdal said Sunday of efforts to get search and rescue personnel to the crash site.”