Allean “Georgie” Barnes, 75, of Grandview died June 30, 2017 at Grandview.

She was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

