Allean “Georgie” Barnes, 75, of Grandview died June 30, 2017 at Grandview.
She was born Aug. 6, 1941, in Kansas City, Mo.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Georgie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home, Grandview in care of arrangements.
