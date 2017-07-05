Former Lower Valley resident, Clinton “C.J. Fulton, 29, of Portland, Ore, died June 21, 2017, in Portland.

He was born Feb. 25, 1988 in Nürnberg, Germany.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, followed by a gathering at 4 p.m. at Willow Crest Winery, 590 Merlot Drive, Prosser

