Crystal V. Alejandre, 27, of Sunnyside, passed on Monday June 26, 2017 in Seattle.

Crystal was born on May 24, 1990, in Yakima, to Francisco Alejandre and Elena Valencia. Crystal graduated Sunnyside High School with the class of 2008, after she worked as a CNA (Certified Nurse’s Assistant.

Crystal always loved helping others before herself. She loved spending time with her daughter, who she adored very much. She will be remembered for her contagious smile and her beautiful big eyes.

She leaves behind her daughter, Priscilla Aileen Sanchez; mother, Elena Valencia; two sisters, Ruby (Jacob) Rodriguez, Frida C. Vidales; brother, Luis E. Duque; and long-time boyfriend, Emmanuel Ramirez

She is preceded in her death by her loving father, Francisco Alejandre; an aunt, Cirila Alejandre; great-grantparents, Margarita and Eudocio Valencia.

A Memorial Service will be held 12 Thursday July 6, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Inurnment of the ashes will immediately follow the memorial service at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside. A reception will follow at Valley Hills Funeral Home Sunnyside.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.