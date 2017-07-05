Heat advisory issued for area

Health tips to beat the heat A heat advisory means your health could be at risk if you remain outdoors too long. Here are a few tips to help you avoid heat-related illnesses: • Keep children and elderly family members indoors in air conditioning • Drink plenty of fluids • Limit time outdoors. And if possible, stay out of the sun if you have to be outside. • Plan frequent rest breaks. • Anyone who becomes overheated should move to a cooler location.

— Temperatures expected to soar to more than 100 degrees over the next three days have prompted a heat advisory for the Lower Yakima Valley.

According to the National Weather Service, “very hot temperatures” are expected from this afternoon through Friday.

The heat advisory is in effect from noon today through 8 p.m. Friday.

“Record high temperatures are possible on Thursday,” a statement issued yesterday afternoon by the service’s Pendleton office said. “Overnight lows will remain elevated, especially Thursday, in some locations.”

The Weather Service said residents and visitors should be prepared for lows to hover around 70 degrees from Prosser through Toppenish.

Daytime highs will reach about 105 degrees, meteorologists said.

“The heat should peak on Thursday afternoon, but will linger into Thursday night and Friday,” meteorologists said. Because of the heat, health and weather officials are warning against sustained outdoor exposure.

“Very hot temperatures will create hazardous conditions for those who must spend a prolonged period of time outdoors,” officials said. “If possible limit time spent outdoors during the hottest part of the day.”