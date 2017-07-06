Balloon artistry is arts project

— The mysteries of balloon art is the topic of the Arts in the Park program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow.

Local balloon wizard Job Wise will be giving demonstrations and helping participants learn how to make balloon creatures.

The Arts in the Park program, offered by the city Parks and Creation Department, are free each Friday, according to program Director Lander Grow. On Wednesday, from 1-2:30 p.m., more arts and crafts are offered at the Community Center in South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St.