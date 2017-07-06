Baseball academy begins Monday

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside High School baseball team is offering its Sunnyside Baseball Academy Monday through July 27.
The free camp is geared for youngsters, ages 8-18.
This is an opportunity for baseball players to improve upon their skills.
High school staff will provide instruction.
For more information, call Pete Marquez at 840-4412.
