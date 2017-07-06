Maria Guizar, 95, of Grandview, died July 3, 2017, in Grandview.

She was born May 22, 1922, in Limon, Michoacan, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. (today) Thursday, July 6, 2017 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 pm at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon Friday, July 7, 2017 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Maria's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

