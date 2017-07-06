Roger Garrison, 90, Sunnyside, died July 4, 2017, at Sunnyside.

Mr. Garrison, a longtime Sunnyside attorney, was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Yakima.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Services will be followed by a luncheon at Blessed Sacrament. Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m., with military honors, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.