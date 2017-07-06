Tye Edward Walsh, 24, of Sunnyside, went into the arms of his loving Savior on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born on Sept. 18, 1992 in Yakima, the son of Cindy A. (Martin) and Clifford A. Walsh.

Tye received his education in Sunnyside and graduated with the Class of 2011. He participated in high school track and field, excelling in cross country receiving a varsity letter. Tye continued his education at Cascadia Community College in Bothell and at Yakima Valley Community College in Grandview. He worked on the family farm and did seasonal work for various farmers throughout the valley.

Tye was a very high spirited young man, loved to smile and loved to converse with all on any topic. He loved to read, cherished time spent with his little brother, Juan and his many cousins. Tye brought life to all. His message was always positive to those around him.

He attended the Catholic church and most recently enjoyed the services at the Together Church in Sunnyside.

Tye is survived by his son, Jayce Tyler Edward Walsh, his mother, Cindy Zepeda (Juan) of Sunnyside, father Clifford Walsh of Oregon, brother, Juan Zepeda Jr. of Sunnyside, grandparents Nina Negrete of Sunnyside, and Pat and Ed Walsh of Yakima. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and loving cousins.

Viewing and visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on (today) Thursday, July 6, 2017, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

A Celebration of Life reception will immediately follow the graveside service at Tye’s grandma’s home. All are welcome.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.