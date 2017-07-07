Barnstorming tour Sunday in Prosser

PROSSER — About 30 antique and classic aircraft will be at the airport Sunday.
A public viewing will take place 1-3 p.m.
Pre-World War II Howards, Interstates, Stearman and Fairchild military trainers, as well as postwar aircraft will be on site.
The event is part of the Pacific Northwest Aircraft Tour, organized by the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club.
