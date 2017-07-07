Debra “Debbie” Suzanne Harris, 63, of Prosser, died June 27, 2017, in Prosser.
She was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Sedro Woolley.
Service dates and time are pending.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
