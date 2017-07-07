Roger Kell Garrison, 90, long time Sunnyside attorney, died on July 4, 2017 after a brief illness.

Roger was born Feb. 14, 1927, in Yakima, the eldest son of Arthur M. Garrison and Loyola (Loye) M. (Kell) Garrison.

Raised in Grandview, he was a product of the Grandview School system, a graduate of Grays Harbor College in Aberdeen, the University of Washington, and the University of Washington School of Law. Roger was admitted to the Washington State Bar on Sept. 19, 1951, was a member of the Yakima County Bar Association, and admitted to practice in both federal district courts of Washington and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Roger remained active in his practice and was a 50-plus year member of the Washington State Bar Association until his retirement in 2016. He also served as the City of Sunnyside Municipal Court Judge and Justice of the Peace for 17 years.

Roger was also active in community affairs. He was the long-time secretary and later president of the Sunnyside Rotary Club. He was a lifetime member of the V.F.W, the Knights of Columbus, and the Lower Valley Elks. He also served as secretary of the Board and General Counsel to Yakima County Fire Protection District No. 5 for more than 40 years.

Roger’s career as a small town general practice attorney extended back to the days before there were public defenders and legal foundations to provide help for the indigent. He was honored to provide pro bono legal services throughout his career for members of the Lower Valley community.

Of his hobbies, stamp collecting was a particular passion, his collection of U.S. mint stamps was impressive.

Roger was a voracious reader of books of every genre, a gift that he passed down to his children. He was also a crossword puzzle addict who worked by his own rules; red ink, no erasure, and no dictionary.

Roger loved to fly and received his pilot’s license while in his early 40’s. He also learned to ski with moderate proficiency. His one athletic failure was a total lack of consistency on the golf course, a game which was and remained a mystery he could not solve.

Roger also traveled extensively with his wife, Cloe, visiting the entire United States and Canada during more than a dozen transcontinental trips. They missed very few national parks, monuments, or points of interest: Civil War, Revolutionary War and Native American battle fields were his favorites. A cruise through the Panama Canal was one of his most treasured memories.

Roger was an honorably discharged member of the United States Coast Guard, having served in the far Pacific on various armed merchant ships in the latter part of World War II. He was stationed at Ulithi Atoll at the time peace was declared.

Most obituaries close with an appropriate quotation from Holy Scripture, Roger would prefer a quote from one of his favorite writers, Erma Bombeck: “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single talent left, and I could say ‘I used everything you gave me Lord’.”

Roger is survived by his five children: Catherine M. Smith of Redmond, (Ron); Carolyn E. Williams of Portland, Ore., (Robert), Paul R. Garrison of Colville, (Kathi), Douglas K. Garrison of Sunnyside and Christine M. Garrison of Kirkland, seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Thomas A. Garrison of Sunnyside, sisters Mary Alice Charvet of Richland, Rita Ann Dorner of Puyallup, and Susan K. Schneider of Portland, Ore., as well as legions of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Loye Garrison, his brothers George E. Garrison, Jerry E. Garrison, his first-born son, John A. Garrison, and his beloved wife of 62 years, Cloe T. Garrison.

Roger’s last years were greatly enhance by the devoted friendship, companionship, and loving care of Ms. Elnora Key. Elnora’s tireless support enabled him to continue to travel, explore and live in his own home until the time of his death Roger’s children will be forever grateful for her endless kindness.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. with the recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 pm Monday, July 10, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Services will be followed by a luncheon at Blessed Sacrament. Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m., with military honors, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at the Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sunnyview VFW Post No. 3482.