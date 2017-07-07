Saturday Job Fair planned

— Still looking for a job or wanting to change careers? A job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Yakima State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave.

Admission to the job fair is free, and prospective employees are encouraged to bring a resume of work history and to be prepared for interviews.

The fair is being sponsored by Congressman Dan Newhouse (R)-Sunnyside.

For more details call 509-452-3243 or visit Newhouse.house.gov.