Zillah man killed in crash

PATEROS — A Zillah man died late Thursday when his box truck collided with a tractor-trailer about 9 miles from Pateros.
Kenneth W. Fennix, 25, was northbound on state Highway 153 when his vehicle veered into the path of a southbound Kenworth driven by Steve G. Osburn, 60, of Clarkston.
Both men died at the scene.
Osburn's passenger, 34-year-old Richard A. Hayland of Yakima, was injured and transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.
His condition was not available.
