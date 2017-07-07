Zillah man killed in crash

— A Zillah man died late Thursday when his box truck collided with a tractor-trailer about 9 miles from Pateros.

Kenneth W. Fennix, 25, was northbound on state Highway 153 when his vehicle veered into the path of a southbound Kenworth driven by Steve G. Osburn, 60, of Clarkston.

Both men died at the scene.

Osburn's passenger, 34-year-old Richard A. Hayland of Yakima, was injured and transported to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster.

His condition was not available.