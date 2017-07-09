Coyote Creek Fire containment looms

— The state has mobilized crews to fight the Coyote Creek Fire in the Terrace Heights area of Yakima.

The fire was reported in Yakima County, burning in dry grass and brush.

The blaze started at about 9:27 p.m. Saturday and had reached 600 acres by early Sunday.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste mobilized state fire fighting resources at the request of Yakima County Fire District No. 4 Capt. Ryan Evers at 6 a.m. Sunday. Level 1 evacuation notices are in effect for about 100 homes in the area.

Three wildland strike teams and a bulldozer have been assigned to the blaze currently being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews expected to have the blaze contained this evening.