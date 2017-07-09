New fires burning near White Salmon, Vantage

— A Type 2 fire management team was assigned to a new blaze, the Dry Creek Fire, burning near Milepost 15 of state Highway 141.

According to Klickitat County Emergency Management, the highway is closed from Milepost 12 north to Sunnyside Road at Milepost 21.

“For firefighter safety, we are asking that the public avoid the area and use alternate travel routes,” a statement released by the agency said.

Level 1 fire evacuation notices have been issued to residents of Meyers Road and Pine Flat Road, officials said.

Level 1, the first of three advisory levels, means residents and motorists should be aware of fire activity.

Dry Creek Fire was reported to Klickitat County emergency dispatch at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, officials said. By 2 a.m. Saturday, the state Department of Natural Resources took over management of the fire.

But the blaze continued to grow today, reaching an approximate size of 350 acres by 5 p.m., prompting the agency to ask for state mobilization.

The Type 2 Team All Hazards Incident Management Team took over command of the fire about 8 p.m. tonight.

The blaze isn’t the only new one that’s affecting traffic.

Interstate 90 was closed for a few hours this evening between Kittitas and George due to a fire near Vantage.

About 6:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation reopened one eastbound lane, but all westbound traffic is still being detoured.

The size of the Vantage fire has yet to be determined.

Smoke is affecting visibility on the interstate, the Washington State Patrol said.