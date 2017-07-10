Drive-by shooting suspect arrested

— A teenager arrested here Thursday is facing a litany of charges related to a drive-by shooting in Pasco.

According to Pasco police, the 17-year-old remains in the Benton County juvenile detention center, facing charges of first-degree assault, felon in possession of a firearm, attempted vehicle theft and drive-by shooting. Police have yet to release the name of the teenager, who may be tried as an adult.

The teenager was wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 51-year-old motorist last Tuesday, police said.

According to a police report, Pasco authorities were called to the intersection of West Lewis Street and North 14th Avenue for a drive-by shooting about 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found the victim with two gunshot wounds, officials said, noting he was driving a vehicle when he was shot and crashed.

A passenger in the car flagged down another motorist to contact police and witnesses helped the victims until police arrived, the report said.

The victim was initially taken to a Tri-Cities hospital, then airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was put into a medically induced coma.

Two days later, with the help of Sunnyside police, the teenager was located near the intersection of Tacoma and 13th streets in Sunnyside, where he was arrested without incident.

Police did not say why the teenager was in Sunnyside or provide information on how he was located here.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact Pasco police at 509-54503421.